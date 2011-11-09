REVEALED: Turns Out The World's Wildest Billionaire Is A Twitter Investor

Matt Rosoff
Richard Branson

Earlier today, Virgin founder and adventurer Richard Branson told the world that he had invested in Square, the payment service run by Jack Dorsey.

We were curious: why Square? There are surely lots of startups with “incredible technology that inspires and empowers everyone to be an entrepreneur,” as the Virgin release put it.

So we asked.

Through a spokesperson, Branson responded:

Square’s simplicity, efficiency, and accessibility make it revolutionary. It allows many more people to be entrepreneurs, and that appealed to me. I’m also impressed by the management and vision. Jack created a great business in Twitter (which I am also an investor in), and I believe he has the same edge here.

Lightning can strike twice.

