REVEALED: Turns Out The World's Wildest Billionaire Is A Twitter Investor

Earlier today, Virgin founder and adventurer Richard Branson told the world that he had invested in Square, the payment service run by Jack Dorsey.



We were curious: why Square? There are surely lots of startups with “incredible technology that inspires and empowers everyone to be an entrepreneur,” as the Virgin release put it.

So we asked.

Through a spokesperson, Branson responded:

Square’s simplicity, efficiency, and accessibility make it revolutionary. It allows many more people to be entrepreneurs, and that appealed to me. I’m also impressed by the management and vision. Jack created a great business in Twitter (which I am also an investor in), and I believe he has the same edge here.

Lightning can strike twice.

