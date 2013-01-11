RICHARD BRANSON: Here's How I Got So Rich

Photo: ColeKitchennPML via YouTube
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson recently shed some light on how he became a billionaire. In an interview with LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth, Branson discussed topics like the lucky points in his career and what he would do if he lost all his money.
Here’s what made Branson so successful:
- Enormous amounts of luck
- Working during the day, night, and weekends
- Moving quickly
Check out the video interview below.
