Richard Branson Has Invited A Canadian Politician To Go Naked Kitesurfing With Him

Branson apparently enjoys naked kitesurfing.

After hearing Richard Branson’s invitation – and the dress code to attend – a Canadian politician suggests there’s a reason he called his company Virgin.The brash billionaire behind Virgin Atlantic airways said on his blog that he’s willing to take British Columbia Premier Christy Clark kitesurfing.



Attached to the post is a photo of him kitesurfing with a young, naked woman on his back.

“When in British Columbia a few days ago, the delightful Premier Christy Clark accepted my invite to come for a kitesurf ride on my back,” Branson writes.

“One thing though – I forgot to tell her about the dress code! Well, here it is. … The offer still stands Christy!”

The premier shot back with a barb of her own, saying “if that’s his best pickup line then maybe there’s a reason he called his company Virgin,” Quebecor Media reported.

“Obviously Branson’s brashness knows no limits. Or taste for that matter,” Sara McIntyre, a spokeswoman for the premier, told the Vancouver Province.

Branson met Clark last Thursday in Vancouver to promote Virgin Airways.

The airline will now make scheduled stops in the city.

During the announcement, Clark told him about kitesurfing around Tofino on Vancouver Island, and offered to take him next time he was in BC.

Their congenial relationship took a decidedly sour tone today, however.

“When you meet with the CEO of a billion-dollar company, who wants to do business with your province, you can get a little more respectful treatment than that,” she said, according to Quebecor.

