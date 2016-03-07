How Richard Branson gets fresh water on his private island

Having your own private island is not just about the beautiful views, the privacy, and living the good life.

It’s also about some of the more practical things, like figuring out the best way to get water and energy on the island.

Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island, which also functions as an exclusive resort, is part of the British Virgin Islands, but it is quite independent when it comes to producing the energy and fresh water that the island uses.

We spoke to Chief Engineer Adam Simmonds, who showed us how he and his team convert the salt water of the Caribbean Sea into as much as 65,000 gallons of usable water a day.

Originally published in October 2012.

