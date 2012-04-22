RICHARD BRANSON'S FAILS: 14 Virgin Companies That Went Bust

Photo: Hulu

Since Richard Branson started his first business in 1966, it’s safe to say the mogul has launched close to 100 companies (if not more) under his Virgin brand. Virgin has plastered its name on everything from airlines to wine clubs to underwear.It’s not surprising that he would have a few failures under his belt. And given the over-the-top way that Richard Branson does business, it’s also not surprising that some of them are pretty spectacular.



Skip to the slideshow >

In fact, Branson has lost count of the number of times he has been told that one of his ventures was a goner. Many times he would try to save the business by coming at the problem from a different angle, he wrote in an American Express Open Forum blog post, but some ideas can’t be saved.

It is those times, Branson has said, recognising mistakes and recovering are essential skills for an entrepreneur:

My mother drummed into me from an early age that I should not spend much time regretting the past. I try to bring that discipline to my business career. Over the years, my team and I have not let mistakes, failures or mishaps get us down. Instead, even when a venture has failed, we try to look for opportunities, to see whether we can capitalise on another gap in the market.

After all, “Business opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming,” says Branson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.