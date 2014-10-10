RICHARD BRANSON: I Hope We'll Prove Elon Musk Wrong

SpaceX founder Elon Musk told Management Today recently: “I like Richard and I think he’s doing some cool things. But technology is not really his whack you know. But once the technology’s developed in terms of operating it in a way that people really like, I think he’s quite good at that.”

We asked Richard Branson to respond to Musk’s comment and tell us about the progress of his own space project.

