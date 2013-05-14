Here's A Video Of Richard Branson Dressed As A Female Flight Attendant

Last month, Sir Richard Branson dressed in drag for an Air Asia flight from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



The Virgin tycoon had lost a bet to Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes over whose Formula One race team would rank higher, and as the loser, wound up working as a flight attendant in a red skirt and false eyelashes on the six-hour flight.

Branson served drinks, demonstrated how to use a life vest, and signed autographs. Video from the flight has finally surfaced — thanks to our friends at NowThisNews for sharing.

