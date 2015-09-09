Richard Branson cut Kochie's tie off and poured a glass of water down his pants

Billionaire Virgin boss Richard Branson got his Australian tour off to a popular start with a wild appearance on breakfast show “Sunrise” today.

First, he told host David Koch that he shouldn’t be wearing a tie, and offered this solution:

Picture: Channel 7

Here’s the video.

Branson had obviously planned the stunt. Either that, or he just carries scissors around with him everywhere he goes.

But clearly Koch hadn’t been taken far enough out of his comfort zone, so Branson began unbuttoning the host’s shirt.

Then poured a glass of water down it.

Oh @richardbranson what would we do without you?! @Kochie_online got a little bit wet today! pic.twitter.com/DINfzrzbFO — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) September 8, 2015

It was all good for larks, but the main point Branson made was he’s here in Australia.

He began a series of motivational talks Down Under yesterday at Luke Mangan’s Sydney restaurant Mojo, where he said he hoped Virgin would “one day fly Australia to London in two to three hours”.

