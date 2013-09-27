'I'VE SAID TOO MUCH' -- Richard Branson Lets Slip He's About To Announce Plans For 'Very Cheap' Space Travel

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is going to start flying people to space very soon.

In fact, when 400 prepaid Galactic customers gathered at the Mojave Air and Space Port, Branson said the event was “the last major gathering of future astronauts before we finally start to make their dreams of space travel a reality.”

And all that is very exciting.

But here is the problem: A ticket to space via Virgin Galactic costs $US250,000.

Obviously that’s out of reach for most of us.

When do we get to go to space?

Branson was in New York earlier this week, promoting a do-gooders-in-business organisation called The B-Team.

We used the opportunity to ask Branson about space travel for the 99%. Watch to see what he told us:

