RICHARD BRANSON: Here's How You Write A Brilliant Airline Complaint Letter

There are different ways of “making it” in the world of airline travel.
You could gain lifetime elite status on your favourite airline. You could travel the world on miles you accumulated in all kinds of clever ways.
Or you could write a complaint note about a miserable experience that’s so damn elegant that no less than Richard Branson declares it to be “brilliant.”
So congratulations Arthur Hicks. We know nothing about you in terms of who you are or where you live, but you’ve made it.
Branson blogged Hicks’s letter – which wasn’t even sent to Virgin, but to LIAT – last Friday. We’ve blockquoted it below from what we think is the original online source so you can read it for yourself. It’s among the more elegant, witty beat-downs we’ve read in a long time.
The experience itself sounds miserable but, very importantly, it happened to him, and not to us, and not to you. So no worries. The P.S. is what really makes it shine.
Again, entertaining for us, less so for the passengers. Here’s the letter that Branson found so inspirational:
Dear LIAT,
May I say how considerate it is of you to enable your passengers such an in-depth and thorough tour of the Caribbean. Most other airlines I have travelled on would simply wish to take me from point A to B in rather a hurry. I was intrigued that we were allowed to stop at not a lowly one or two but a magnificent six airports yesterday. And who wants to fly on the same aeroplane the entire time? We got to change and refuel every step of the way!
I particularly enjoyed sampling the security scanners at each and every airport. I find it preposterous that people imagine them all to be the same. And as for being patted down by a variety of islanders, well, I feel as if I’ve been hugged by most of the Caribbean already.
I also found it unique that this was all done on “island time,” because I do like to have time to absorb the atmosphere of the various departure lounges. As for our arrival, well, who wants to have to take a ferry at the end of all that flying anyway? I’m glad the boat was long gone by the time we arrived into Tortola last night — and that all those noisy bars and restaurants were closed.
So thank you, LIAT. I now truly understand why you are “The Caribbean Airline.”
P.S. Keep the bag. I never liked it anyway.
[Photo: Virgin.com]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.