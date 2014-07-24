Here's How Richard Branson Celebrated His Birthday On Necker Island

Richard Branson is never one to throw a disappointing party. He and his mother have birthdays just a week apart, and to celebrate, they threw a big soiree on Necker Island, Branson’s private retreat in the Caribbean.

The party included a cake created to look like Necker with a Virgin Galactic rocket flying above. Sparklers shot flames out of the top.

Branson turned 64 on July 18, while his mother, Eve, turned 90 years old on July 12.

According to Branson, his mother’s lifestyle has not slowed down with age.

“She even found time to catch up with the lemurs and, as per usual, put the youngsters to shame on the dancefloor,” he wrote in his blog.

He shared this awesome photo of Eve busting a move.

He also mentioned there was some dancing on tables, but he didn’t specify who it was.

The night concluded with a fireworks show above the water.

“Glittering above the Caribbean, the exploding light display was a wonderful way to cap off another birthday to remember for both mum and me,” Branson wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.