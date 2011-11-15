Now Richard Branson Has Devoted Himself To Saving Tigers In India

Wildaid



Sir Richard Branson is known for his lavish, wild lifestyle.But the daring Virgin founder is also a humanitarian.

When he’s not exploring space travel, hanging out with topless models, or swimming with Great White sharks, the British mogul is getting his hands dirty saving Bengal tigers in India.

In a partnership with Wildaid, Branson visited Corbett National Park, India’s oldest safe-haven for wild animals, to raise awareness for the critically endangered species.

Branson spoke with The Times of India about his philanthropic mission (via Ecorazzi):

The tiger is desperately, desperately in need of help. They’ve got just two white tigers left in Rewa. I don’t think you can have too many people trying to help. What we’re hoping, with this trip, is to get maybe 30 foreign entrepreneurs working with 30 Indian entrepreneurs, see whether we can make a real difference and not just talk, see what practical help we can give them on the ground. Once you start seeing the numbers going up, from 1,500 to 3,000, things will be hopeful, but at the moment, that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Branson has also appeared in a series of PSAs to bring attention to the threats tigers face, including deforestation and relentless poaching.

It’s estimated that there are fewer than 2,500 Bengal tigers left in the world, with more than half of the population found in India.

