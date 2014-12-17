23 Tips For Success From Richard Branson

Richard Branson is the only entrepreneur to have built eight separate billion-dollar companies in eight different industries — and he did it all without a degree in business.

“Had I pursued my education long enough to learn all the conventional dos and don’ts of starting a business I often wonder how different my life and career might have been,” he writes in his book, “Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School.“

We’ve compiled some of the best tips from “Like a Virgin,” and his new book, “The Virgin Way: Everything I Know About Leadership,” here.

