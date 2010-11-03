Here's What It Means That Blumenthal Just Trounced McMahon In Connecticut

Despite a controversy about what he did during Vietnam, Dick Blumenthal has won in Connecticut, defeating heavy-spending WWE CEO Linda McMahon.



What’s the lesson? Well, McMahon seemed like a weak candidate right off the bat, when her camp bragged about pushing the Vietnam story.

But here’s the big lesson: In Connecticut, the GOP wave never materialised, because Connecticut doesn’t hate bailouts like the rest of the country.

This was a point that Tim Carney made last week… in the NY suburbs, because people benefited so much from TARP and bailouts (because of their role in finance), the Tea Party wave never really materialised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.