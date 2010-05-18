BUSTED: NYT Says Connecticut AG And Senate Candidate Blumenthal Lied About Vietnam Service

This can’t be good news for Democrats and their hopes of retaining the Senate.



New York Times reporter Raymond Hernandez is reporting this evening that Dick Blumenthal, the Connecticut AG and likely Democrat nominee for to fill Dodd’s seat in the Senate, has lied about his Vietnam service.

It sounds pretty simple.

He says he went. The paper says he didn’t

“We have learned something important since the days that I served in Vietnam,” Mr. Blumenthal said to the group gathered in Norwalk in March 2008. “And you exemplify it. Whatever we think about the war, whatever we call it — Afghanistan or Iraq — we owe our military men and women unconditional support.”

There was one problem: Mr. Blumenthal, a Democrat who is now running for the United States Senate, never served in Vietnam. He obtained at least five military deferments from 1965 to 1970 and took repeated steps that enabled him to avoid going to war, according to records.

Blumenthal was presumed to be riding to an easy victory over whichever GOP candidate emerged, but now we’re guessing that’s in doubt. Maybe we’ll see a Senator Linda McMahon or Senator Peter Schiff yet.

Blumenthal is part of the activist school of AGs, having taken on popular fights against big finance, most recently the ratings agencies.

In January, we noted that Wall Street’s “worst nightmare” was now headed for the Senate.

He also recently subpoenaed Craigslist to get some attention when everyone was talking about prostitution on the site.

Any chance Dodd will change his mind about retiring?

