Richard Bernstein is one of the few folks willing to stick their necks out and be pessimistic on gold. He said it’s left the fundamental arena, and entered the speculative one, citing the fact that people are paying huge premiums for gold coins.



In terms of what he likes, he says get ready for a small-cap rally starting in December.



