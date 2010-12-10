Richard Bernstein's 11 Predictions For 2011

Former Merrill strategist Richard Bernstein, now of RBA, is very bullish on the U.S. economy in 2011.



U.S. stock markets are the key pick in his 2011 predictions (via Barry Ritholtz). He also expects dollar appreciation, euro survival and a Japanese bull market. Bernstein’s least favourite investment is gold.

For the record, Bernstein’s predictions last year were about 50-50. Right on the dollar, stocks and corporate profits. Wrong on hiring and the midterm elections.

