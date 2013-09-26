The Ex-Deputy Mayor Of London Accidentally Uploaded Naked Pictures To Facebook

Another politician, another embarrassing photo on the Internet.

66-year-old former Deputy Mayor of London Richard Barnes just took quite a spill on the social media playground, reports Trending Central.

His explanation for how it happened? Well, he had an option enabled on his phone that would automatically upload every picture he took to Facebook without being prompted to do so. It’s easy enough to forget that that feature is enabled. Facebook provides these helpful hints on turning that syncing feature on and off:

We’ve censored a screengrab from Barnes’ Facebook account below. Less-censored versions are over here on Trending Central.

