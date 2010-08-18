The Famous $600 "Vanity Trade" Costs Oil Trader $12 Million

Worth it?

The trader (or trading group) who pushed oil to $147 per barrel just got massively fined by the SEC.The trading group associated with guy behind the $600 “vanity trade,” the price to buy the first barrel of crude oil priced in the triple digits, at $100, will have to pay $12 million. Ouch.



At the time it was made in 2008, the trade was big news, mostly because so much mystery surrounded the trade and its anonymous buyer. The only detail reported about him was that he spent $600 to do it.

Today the CFTC released details that the trader worked at ConAgra (now owned by Gavilon). They define the problems with the trade like this, according to CNBC:

Bent on driving oil to triple-digit levels, he caused a “non-bona fide price” to be reported for the benchmark US crude futures contract.

The Nymex trader, Richard Arens, who reportedly sold the first $100 contract of oil made $600 off the unnamed person who wanted to be first to hit oil when it was priced in the triple digits, is the only person known in the famous transaction which ended in crude oil futures being sold at a record $147 per barrel.

The CFTC is now saying they’re fining a “trading group” at Gavilon $12 million. It could easily be made up of one person, or there might have been multiple people behind the oil trade.

So we still don’t know who it was, but Richard Arens remains the hero in all this. He made a $600 profit for his team (at Nymex) off a $100 trade. AND he did not just get fined $12 million by the CFTC.

