Richard Dreyfuss To Play Dick Cheney?

The Hollywood Reporter reports: Josh Brolin has a vice president.

Richard Dreyfuss could soon make the trip to Oliver Stone’s White House, entering final negotiations to play Dick Cheney in the provcateur director’s upcoming “W.”

The role is the last major position in the Bush administration to be filled; the West Wing is already occupied by the likes of Brolin (President Bush) Thandie Newton (Condoleezza Rice) and Elizabeth Banks (Laura Bush). Read more from The Hollywood Reporter.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.