Legendary Ad Exec Makes Job Applicants Go Through Hilarious Online Test

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners co-founder Rich Silverstein is looking for a new executive assistant in San Francisco, and the application process is the internet equivalent of an American Gladiators obstacle course.

A hilarious and absurd ad posted on Craigslist yesterday builds up Silverstein, one of the men behind the ubiquitous “Got Milk?” campaign, with prose you simply have to read yourself:

“Have you ever looked greatness in the eyes– and cried because it was so damn beautiful it hurt your feelings? If not, you should really get to know Rich Silverstein. Rich has been inducted into halls of fame–yes, plural. His achievements read like a novel, albeit one written by Stephen King. You’ve probably heard stories. And they’re every bit as true as they are misleading. He is tough and expects greatness. But he holds himself to the same impossible standards. The success he’s had is the stuff of Mad Men. And the stuff of madmen. Rich Silverstein answers to nobody. And that nobody could be you.”

The ad then asks applicants with the requisite fearlessness, passion, and employability to visit the website www.work4rich.com to take what has to be one of the silliest skills tests in employment history.

In it, applicants are asked to memorize a list of names in three seconds, transcribe a message from a fast-talking mail room guy, and deciding who is most important from a group of contacts that includes Silverstein’s wife Carla Emil, Kim Jong Un, and San Francisco rapper Too $UShort.

Applicants are then told to send their elevator pitches to @Work4Rich, a Twitter account with a talent for brutally snappy replies:

@schadenfreudett It’s possible you’ve mistaken GSP with BDSM. Rich turned in skintight leather for skintight spandex bike shorts years ago.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@hellabay415 Just to be clear, are you offering to motorboat Rich?

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 29, 2013

@coughlin_k we know buzzwords and this tweet is a swarm. If marketing doesn’t work out, beekeeping very well might.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@FoughtTheLaw Maybe your mother should submit an application.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@MGouldLucht Rich doesn’t run a mum-blog out of Park Slope. He runs advertising at large. Keep your cronut, you commoner.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@girldaryl This isn’t the 1st time “dick” and “Rich” has been used in the same tweet, but it’s the 1st time they’re not in the same sentence

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@joblufish You need the memory of an elephant, the eyes of an eagle, the loyalty of a dog, and the body odor of nothing.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 28, 2013

@JayDubPdx Even if you don’t get the job you can be a nobody if you put your mind to it. Maybe even a nothing. Maybe even less than that.

— Work4Rich (@Work4Rich) August 29, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.