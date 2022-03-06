The children of some of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs are rebelling against Putin on Instagram and calling for peace

Among the loudest voices is socialite and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who has been regularly sharing posts condemning the attacks with her 9.3 million Instagram followers. Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Some children of rich Russians are breaking ranks and protesting against the invasion of Ukraine.

These include Maria Yumasheva, daughter of Valentin Yumashev, one of Putin’s most trusted advisers.

Russian celebrities, including supermodel Irina Shayk, have also urged for peace online.

Rich Russian kids are known for showing off their lavish lifestyles on Instagram, but some of them have been using the platform to protest against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among the loudest voices is socialite and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who has regularly shared posts condemning the attacks with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The 40-year-old, who some call “Russia’s Paris Hilton,” is the daughter of the first democratically elected mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak. Despite her family’s close ties to the president, she came out as an unlikely challenger to Putin in the 2018 presidential race, Business Insider reported.

In a post shared on Friday, Sobchak urged for peace, writing: “Global geopolitical interests cannot be more important than the simple, peaceful life of millions of people.”

A post shared by Ксения Собчак (@xenia_sobchak)

Meanwhile, Maria Yumasheva, the 19-year-old granddaughter of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, shared her support for Ukraine on the first day of the attacks.

Yumasheva is also the daughter of Putin’s trusted adviser, billionaire Valentin Yumashev, who is credited with helping the president come to power, per the BBC.

On her Instagram account, she posted the Ukrainian flag alongside a broken heart emoji and the caption “No to war.” She has disabled comments on the post.

A post shared by masha yumasheva (@yumashkaa)

Her Russian footballer fiance, 32-year-old Fedor Smolov, posted a black square on his Instagram account, also with the caption “No to war!!” alongside emojis of a broken heart and the Ukrainian flag. Comments on his post are also disabled.

A post shared by Fedor Smolov (@smolovfedor_10)

Others shared their condemnation of the invasion via Instagram Stories.

London-based socialite Sofia Abramovich, the 27-year-old daughter of tycoon Roman Abramovich, reportedly wrote in an Instagram Story: “The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin.”

The post was shared alongside an image with the text “Russia wants a war with Ukraine” — with the word Russia crossed out and replaced with “Putin.”

Her post has since expired but has been screenshot and shared on Twitter.

—Situation Room 101 (@SitRoom101) February 26, 2022

With a net worth of around $13.5 billion, Sofia’s father is one of Russia’s richest men, but is now reportedly scrambling to offload his assets as the country’s oligarchs are hit by sanctions.

Besides the children of Russian oligarchs, top Russian celebrities have also condemned the invasion on their own Instagram accounts.

Supermodel Irina Shayk, posted a picture of a peace sign to her 17.7 million followers, and said that she would be making donations to Unicef and Red Cross Ukraine.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova, who has 3.3 million followers, wrote in a post: “As a mother my heart goes out to all mothers who are suffering the consequences of recent events in Ukraine and everyone effected [sic] by this conflict.”

“Women will be the ones carrying most burden of this conflict and I want them to know that they are not alone,” she continued.

A post shared by Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova)