Meet Rich Rosenblum, Goldman Sach's Burger-Eating Champion

An entreprenuer who left Goldman in 2008 recently spilled all sorts of insider secrets about the company in a blog post to attract attention to his new startup, adgrok.



One of his best secrets is about Goldman’s Rich Rosenblum, who was the hands-down White Castle burger eating champion as of March 2008.

The odds-on favourite was an analyst named Rich Rosenblum.

His record: 26 burgers (may be higher by now).

No word on whether or not he’s still holding onto the championmanship (Rosenblum had left the company by then), but here are some details on Rosenblum’s strategy:

He’d employ the Kobayashi technique to get the tiny greasepucks down. After sweeping the field with 26 burgers eaten, he’d leave the styrofoam cup containing a congealed scum of burger grease and bun and patty bits floating on top, as mute testimony of his victory. The trading floor smelled like the inside of a deep fryer for the whole day.

Apparently details about the burger-eating contest is something the Goldman PR team is OK with, because part of the contest requires that everyone donate money to charity.

But then there are Goldman’s other rowdy, trading-floor activities, which are another story.

Martinez says:

Once, after a particularly competitive round of Friday afternoon push-ups and id bingo, a memo went out to the entire floor about office decorum. It basically boiled down to a reminder about how betting was prohibited on the trading floor. It reminded me of that classic scene in Dr. Strangelove when George C. Scott gets into a wrestling match with the Russian ambassador inside the control room at the Pentagon, and is sternly told, “Gentlemen, you can’t fight in here. This is the war room!”

Burger-eating contests are just one of the ways your Wall Street job is killing you. See 19 more >>

