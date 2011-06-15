Rich Rodriguez Has A New Job With CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez has landed a college football broadcasting job at CBS Sports.



The network announced Tuesday that Rodriguez will be a game and studio analyst for the upcoming season. He will team with play-by-play announcer Dave Ryan and also be part of CBS’ weekly studio show. He was a guest analyst for CBS during its national signing day coverage in February.

Rodriguez spent three seasons at Michigan before he was dismissed in January. The ouster came after blowout losses to Ohio State and Mississippi State in the Gator Bowl. His record was 16-22, and the school was hit with NCAA sanctions for the first time because of rules violations while he was coach.

