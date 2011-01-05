Rich Rodriguez Fired By Michigan*

Photo: AP

The University of Michigan has fired head coach Rich Rodriguez. The news was first reported by Fox 2 in Detroit.



The Wolverines were blown out by Mississippi State this weekend, ending a third disappointing season for the team.

UPDATE: Michigan is denying the reports, but canceled a traditional team meeting on Tuesday (scheduled for the night before classes begin) and has another planned tomorrow afternoon.

They didn’t not deny either though: “The definitive voice on this matter is Brandon and he has not and will not speak publicly until a final decision has been made.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.