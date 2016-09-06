From the poorest to the richest homes, here's what pets are like around the world

Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Liberian home that earns $48/month per adult.

Humans have kept pets for around 15,000 years, so it should be no surprise that people around the world share a love for dogs, cats, and more.

Dollar Street, a soon-to-launch project from Gapminder that gathers photos of pets and other household items at various income levels in almost every country, aims to make economic differences more relatable. One takeaway is how much we have in common.

“It’s striking to see how similar our lives are,” Gapminder co-founder Anna Rosling Rönnlund said. “It makes the world less scary to see that most people struggle with everyday business most of the time and they are not so exotic and it’s not so scary.”

We’ve previously published a gallery of toys at every income level. Keep scrolling to see what pets look like from the poorest to the richest homes.

This cat lives in a Russian home that earns $578/month per adult. KKonstatin Sigulis for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Mexican home that earns $6,342/month per adult. Daniela Ortiz for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Haitian home that earns $40/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Tunisian home that earns $218/month per adult. Luc Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Bulgarian home that earns $654/month per adult. Boryana Katsarova for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Swedish home that earns $4,883/month per adult. Moa Karlberg for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Myanmar home that earns $45/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Philippines home that earns $194/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in an American home that earns $4,650/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Bolivian home that earns $180/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Nepalese home that earns $3,829/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This pig lives in a Papua New Guinean home that earns $50/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This rabbit lives in a Chinese home that earns $694/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This spider lives in a Ukranian home that earns $3,363/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Liberian home that earns $58/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Colombian home that earns $163/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This rabbit lives in a Rwandan home that earns $460/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Chinese home that earns $747/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street These dogs lives in a Swedish home that earns $2,223/month per adult. Moa Karlberg for Dollar Street This cat lives in an American home that earns $2,200/month per adult. Cameron Carlson for Dollar Street These cats lives in a Myanmarese home that earns $64/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a French home that earns $2,194/month per adult. Ivan Guilbert for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Nigerian home that earns $72/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Rwandan home that earns $251/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street These rabbits lives in a Ukrainian home that earns $476/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Nepalese home that earns $146/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This guinea pig lives in a Rwandan home that earns $72/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Bolivian home that earns $254/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Bangladeshi home that earns $85/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This rabbit lives in an Indian home that earns $135/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Chinese home that earns $1,546/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Liberian home that earns $87/month per adult. Johan Eriksson for Dollar Street These birds lives in a Chinese home that earns $730/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Chinese home that earns $1,262/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Zimbabwean home that earns $34/month per adult. Zoriah Miller for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Kyrgyz home that earns $827/month per adult. Svetlana Lebedeva for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Chinese home that earns $132/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This dog lives in an Indonesian home that earns $316/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This pig lives in a Chinese home that earns $840/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street This dog lives in an Indonesian home that earns $308/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This cat lives in a Filipino home that earns $238/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Cambodian home that earns $307/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in an Indonesian home that earns $578/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Cambodian home that earns $1,522/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This cat lives in an Indonesian home that earns $115/month per adult. Gito Nirboyo for Dollar Street This dog lives in an Indonesian home that earns $131/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a South Korean home that earns $1,032/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Nepalese home that earns $121/month per adult. Luc Forsyth for Dollar Street This dog lives in a Chinese home that earns $781/month per adult. Jonathan Taylor for Dollar Street In case you were wondering, here's a look at world population by income. Inequality shows up in some areas (e.g., homes) more than others (e.g., pets). gapminder.org The good news? Income is rising everywhere and has been for the past 200 years. Here's Gapminder co-founder Hans Rosling's famous presentation on that trend. (video provider='youtube' id='jbkSRLYSojo' size='xlarge' align='center')

