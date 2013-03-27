15 Rich And Famous People Who Destroyed Their Expensive Toys

Hotel mogul Steve Wynn

The Picasso painting that hotel mogul Steve Wynn famously ripped is back in the news after billionaire hedge funder Steve Cohen bought it for a whopping $155 million, The New York Post reports.



The painting, “Le Rêve,” wound up with a 6-inch tear after Wynn accidentally put his elbow through it while showing it off to friends at his Las Vegas office.

But he’s not the only mogul who has destroyed a very expensive toy.

These gaffes, some of which cost their owners millions of dollars, include crashing a spaceship, high-priced car accidents, and homes that are no longer standing.

