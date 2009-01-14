Rich People Still Eating At Expensive Restaurants

High-end restaurants worried they’ll have to stoop to offering gauche sounding “recession specials” should stop fretting. Plenty of especially wealthy people are still willing to spend lots of money at your fine establishments.



Bloomberg: The wealthy are still eating out. And spending a lot. Some order $450 sushi twice a week at New York’s Masa; others visit Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas dozens of times a year. Some attend $1,500 dinners at the French Laundry in Napa Valley; others book private parties at Alinea in Chicago at a cost of $25,000 to $50,000.

One of those Alinea buyouts was reserved by a “non-U.S. automaker” for early this year, said co-owner Nick Kokonas. The recession does not loom large for all…

If anyone knows which non-U.S. automaker that is, drop us a line ([email protected]) or leave it in the comments. Alinea’s co-owner said the party was for 55 people this coming February.

As U.S. eateries go through what the National Restaurant Association calls the “most challenging period” since the early 1980s, representatives for seven of America’s most expensive restaurants said their venues continue to attract clients, even in New York and Las Vegas, two cities that have been hit hard by the financial crisis. These restaurants are small, celebrated and expensive. Dinner for two will easily run over $500 at all of them.

So take that, recession.

See Also: Are “Anniversary Specials” Really Just Recession Specials

