FOX 'Glee' Club Show Grabbing Best Ratings On TV

Fox must be feeling pretty “Glee”-ful about its new high school dramedy. Because “Glee,” created by Ryan Murphy, is grabbing the highest percentage of upscale viewers among all four broadcast networks, observes TV By The Numbers.



In ratings lingo, “upscale” means viewers aged between 18-49 with household incomes at or higher than $100,000. Advertisers love this!

Other TV shows rich people like: NBC’s “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “Community,” a new comedy that could live to a see second season because of its appeal to wealthy viewers.

Read the rest here.

