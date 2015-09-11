A self-made millionaire who studied 1,200 wealthy people found they focus on something different than the rest of us

Charley Gallay/Getty Rich people focus on earning big money.

You don’t need to be an expert about personal finance, know which stocks are the hottest, or come from an affluent family to strike it rich.

“Like most things in life, becoming good at attracting money is no different than becoming good at anything else, be it being a sub-par golfer, losing weight, or mastering a second language,” writes Steve Siebold, author of “How Rich People Think.”

He would know, being a self-made millionaire who has studied over 1,200 of the world’s wealthiest people.

To get good at accumulating money, you can start by shifting your focus, Siebold finds: Rich people focus on earning, while average people focus on saving.

“The masses are so focused on clipping coupons and living frugally they miss major opportunities,” Siebold says. Meanwhile, the wealthy are focusing their energy on not just earning — but earning a lot of money.

This doesn’t mean rich people don’t save, the self-made millionaire clarifies: “The wealthy also know saving is important. But they know earning money is even more important. Most people are more concerned with the modest gains they accumulate from their savings and investments than they are with using their billion-dollar minds to create a fortune.”

This focus on earning must be consistent and deliberate.

“Even in the midst of a cash flow crisis, the rich reject the nickel and dime thinking of the masses,” Siebold explains. “They are the masters of focusing their mental energy where it belongs: on the big money.”

There’s no need to abandon practical savings strategies. But if you want to start thinking like the rich, “stop worrying about running out of money and focus on how to make more,” Siebold advises. “Constantly worrying about money is no way to live. Dream about money, instead.”

