Psychologist To The Rich Says His Clients Are Feeling Really Persecuted Right Now

Politico’s Ben White has a story this morning on the growing fear and alienation felt by America’s richest citizens.

Between the election of progressive New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the vilification of Tom Perkins after he said criticism of the 1% was similar to Nazi persecution of Jews, and a mounting sentiment to finally correct income inequality, some rich people are all strung out.

And telling their shrinks about it. From Politico:

People who counsel the wealthy for a living say there is both an unease with growing income disparity and a fear of even greater persecution. “I think that with Occupy Wall Street there was a sense of the heat getting turned up and a feeling of vilification and potential danger,” said Jamie Traeger-Muney, a psychologist whose Wealth Legacy Group focuses on counseling the affluent. “There is a worry among our clients that they are being judged and people are making assumptions about who they are based on their wealth.”

White goes on to describe the “collective freakout” coming from the 1%.

Read the whole report at Politico »

