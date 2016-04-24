A man who spent 5 years studying rich people noticed they make a daily choice that everyone else avoids at all costs

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

While the formula for getting rich is surprisingly simple, it’s far from easy.

The wealthiest, most successful people have remarkable work ethic and tend to put in more hours, continually step outside of their comfort zone, and are willing to wake up well before the sun.

They also make a daily choice that most people avoid at all costs: Rich people don’t follow the herd.

“We so desire to blend in, to acclimate to society, to be a part of the herd, that we will do almost anything to avoid standing out in a crowd,” Thomas C. Corley writes in his book, “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life.”

Yet, “failure to separate yourself from the herd is why most people never achieve success,” he continues. “The herd stops them in their tracks.”

Successful people create their own new herd and then pull others into it, says Corley, who spent five years researching the daily habits of rich people: “You want to separate yourself from the herd, create your own herd, and then get others to join it.”

Splitting off from the pack is easier said than done.

In fact, we are genetically hardwired to want to blend in, Corley explains: “It’s a byproduct of the evolution of the human genome. During the early part of our human existence, we quickly discovered that when we were part of a herd, we were safe from predators. The Herd Doctrine ensured the very survival of our species.”

Corley isn’t the only one to suggest that the desire for comfort comes at a cost. As self-made millionaire Steve Siebold writes, “Physical, psychological, and emotional comfort is the primary goal of the middle class mindset. World class thinkers learn early on that becoming a millionaire isn’t easy and the need for comfort can be devastating.”

Despite our desire as a species to blend in, rich people do the exact opposite. “In the beginning, it’s a lonely journey,” Corley writes. “It takes time to get others to notice you. But if you have a good product or service and are persistent, your herd will grow and you will reap enormous rewards.”

