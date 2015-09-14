A self-made millionaire says a seemingly innocuous daily habit could be keeping you from getting rich

Dan Kitwood/Getty Stop complaining — out loud and in your head — if you want to improve your finances.

Much of what separates wealthy people from average people is mental — rich people simply think, act, and make choices differently than the rest of us.

In “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,” author and self-made millionaire T. Harv Eker identifies a seemingly harmless daily habit average people engage in that the rich refuse to: complaining.

“Complaining is the absolute worst possible thing you could do for your health or your wealth,” Eker writes.

When you complain, you’re focusing on what is wrong with your life — and what you focus on tends to expand, Eker explains.

“Like attracts like,” the self-made millionaire writes. “When you are complaining, you are actually attracting ‘crap’ into your life.”

This leaves very little room for growth, particularly financial growth.

A fact often overlooked — or dismissed as elitist — is that your friendships and relationships could also have a major impact on your financial success. Steve Siebold, a self-made millionaire who interviewed over 1,200 rich people, found that the wealthy are deliberate about choosing their friends, and their choices have implications for their success and their net worth.

Eker makes a similar point about negativity. Separating yourself from other complainers is just as important as resisting the urge to complain personally, he emphasises: “Negative energy is infectious. Plenty of people, however, love to hang out and listen to complainers. Why? It’s simple: they’re waiting for their turn!”

It’s an easy cycle to fall into, but a costly one.

If you’re in a financial rut, or looking to grow your wealth, stop complaining — out loud, and in your head, Eker advises, and help yourself out by surrounding yourself with an upbeat, successful crowd.

“Remind yourself that you are creating your life and that at every moment you will be attracting either success or crap into your life,” he writes. “It is imperative you choose your thoughts and words wisely!”

