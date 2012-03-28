Rich People Are More Likely To Cut Off Other Drivers And Run Over Pedestrians

Photo: PNAS

Rich people are bigger jerks overall, according to a recent study, “Higher Social Class Predicts Increased Unethical behaviour.” The authors conducted seven experiments, including one that looked at whether wealthy people were more likely to cut off other drivers on the road, and another seeing if they’re more likely to hit pedestrians in a cross walk. In both cases, the authors found that rich people are more likely to get into an accident.



The researchers attributed this behaviour to a few different things:

“Upper class individuals’ relative independence from others and increased privacy in their professions may provide fewer structural constraints and decreased perceptions of risk associated with committing unethical acts. The availability of resources to deal with the downstream costs of unethical behaviour … and independent self-construals among the upper class may shape feelings of entitlement and inattention to the consequences of one’s actions on others.”

Now read more about why rich people are more likely to lie, cheat and steal candy from children >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.