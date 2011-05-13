One Reason Why Rich People Age More Slowly

DNA structure formed by a telomere

Photo: Wiki Commons

Not only does wealth and ambition buy privilege, it also buys years.A recent study at University College London compared the DNA of 450 office workers and found that those with more advanced degrees had longer telomeres, which are linked to lifespan.



Lead Author Andrew Steptoe said that “long term exposure to the conditions of lower status” led to faster cellular ageing.

Notably the predominant factor in educational level is wealth of the parents. Indeed rich kids benefit from those conditions of higher status even before they go to college.

More about telomeres courtesy of Daily Mail: “Telomeres are protective strips of DNA that form tiny ‘caps’ on the ends of chromosomes, protecting against ageing processes. They have been called the ‘chromosomal clock’ because they appear to be central to biological ageing. Longer telomeres are a sign of being biologically younger and healthier.”

Want your kids to live longer? Better start saving.

Check Out The Best Colleges In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.