A self-made millionaire who studied 1,200 wealthy people found they're willing to admit an uncomfortable fact about money

Contrary to popular belief, “everyone has the same opportunity to acquire wealth,” says self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, who has also studied more than 1,200 of the world’s wealthiest people over the past 30 years.

In his research, he found that rich people are willing to admit something about money that makes many of us uncomfortable: It can solve most problems.

It can be uncomfortable to accept that money, rather than being the corrupting force it is often portrayed, can serve as a useful tool that creates opportunities, options, and happiness, but that’s what the wealthiest people do on a daily basis — and it allows them to generate more wealth.

“If you want to start attracting money, stop seeing it as your enemy and think of it as one of your greatest allies,” Siebold writes.

“It’s a friend that has the power to end sleepless nights of worry and physical pain, and can even save your life … Start telling yourself on a daily basis that money is your friend and a positive force in your life, and your mind will go to work to help you acquire more.”

While average people see money as a necessary evil and let it stress them out, rich people find wealth reassuring, says Siebold: “The world class sees money as the great liberator, and with enough of it, they are able to purchase financial peace of mind.”

