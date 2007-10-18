Rich New Yorkers To Get Faster Web

Cable company: You’re FiredAs if living in one of Donald Trump’s buildings isn’t its own reward, residents of two of The Donald’s towers can soon claim the fastest Internet access on the block. Verizon (VZ) is installing its fibre-optic “FiOS” service in The Trump World Tower at United Nations Plaza and Trump Park Avenue. No FiOS TV yet, though: the service won’t be available in New York City for months — or longer — while the telco applies for a cable franchise licence.



See Also: analysing Telco TV: Verizon, AT&T 1mm TV Subs By Year End, Verizon fibre Comes To Chelsea

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.