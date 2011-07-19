Rich Media Ad Standardization For Mobile Nearly Ready, IAB's Anna Bager

The Interactive Advertising Bureau, the IAB, will finalise advertising standards for rich mobile media by “early this fall,” says Anna Bager, who heads the Mobile Marketing centre of Excellence at the IAB.



The big trade group for digital publishers is also working on mobile video standards, Bager states in this video interview with Beet.TV

Bager says standardization is essential for the growth of the fast emerging medium.

The IAB is running a one-day conference on mobile advertising in New York on Monday, July 18.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.