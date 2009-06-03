Rich Manhattan Girl Says The Recession Hasn't Affected Her Spending

Cable network Bravo has been at the forefront of a smart trend: making reality TV shows loosely based on narrative dramas. For example, it’s already done multiple seasons of its “The Real Housewives” series (current season: Jersey!), its way of cashing in on Desperate Housewives mania and now Gawker points us to NYCPrep, which should appeal to the Gossip Girl set.



It looks awesome, and we can’t wait for its debut on June 23rd.

Here’s a video of high schooler Taylor, who loves to shop, and says the recession hasn’t really affected her spending, but that she’s heard of what’s going on and it makes her sad.



