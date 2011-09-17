These Rich, Loyal Dems Lifted Obama's Spirits With $35,800 Fundraisers Last Night

It has been a bad week for Democrats, by all counts. Between President Obama’s dismal polling numbers, a lagging economy, and a special election routing by Republicans, the outlook is pretty grim going into the 2012 election cycle.



Still, tried-and-true donors broke out their wallets last night for two intimate $35,800-per-couple fundraisers, hosted at the tony Washington homes of some of Obama’s most loyal — and rich — donors.

Obama’s first stop was at a Foggy Bottom penthouse for a “dialogue”on the president’s jobs plan with donors from the African American Leadership Council.

Frank White, Jr., and Sylvia Davis hosted the 30-person gathering. White, the CEO of the Washington-based IT firm Advanced Concepts, bundled more than $500,000 for Obama in 2008 and was a member of the campaign’s finance committee. Davis, a big-time intellectual property lawyer in D.C., is also a generous Democratic donor.

The second event was hosted at the Georgetown residence of Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, a fundraising powerhouse for the Democratic party. A huge Clinton supporter, Bagley and her late husband Smith Bagley, heir to the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco fortune, have raised millions for the Democratic party over the years.

Vice President Joe Biden was also working donors yesterday during a visit to Raleigh, although his $5,000-a-person breakfast was considerably less lucrative than the president’s events. The 60-person fundraiser was hosted at the home of John and Kristin Replogle. John is the CEO of Seventh Generation, which makes non-toxic cleaning products.

Standing in the kitchen of the Replogle home, Biden assured donors that all was not lost.

“All we want to do is get this vicious cycle and turn it into a virtuous cycle,” he said. “We have to do something to jump start this. All the elements for the beginning of a genuine recovery are there.”

