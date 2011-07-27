We Know 30,000 People Who Wish More Rich Kids Were Getting Rides In Private Jets To Get To Summer Camp

Photo: Max Wolfe via Flickr

We’re guessing President Obama, who has been using the corporate jet loophole as a catchcry throught the debt ceiling debate, wasn’t too impressed by a story that appeared yesterday in the New York Times.Parents across the country send their kids away from the city to get a little taste of the outdoors, make some friends, and build a little character at summer camp.



According to the New York Times, when bringing their kids to rough it out in the woods, increasing numbers of wealthy families are choosing to avoid the “arduous logistics” of driving to remote camps in Maine; instead they’re hopping on private planes to get there.

Before Obama castigates those who choose to use the jets to deposit their children at camp, there are 30,000 people in Kansas who wish more parents would do the same.

According to Businessweek, at “least 30,000 people in Kansas are employed by the aviation industry, and more than 40 per cent of general aviation aircraft around the world is built in Kansas.” Politicians and workers in Wichita, which is where manufacturing plants for Cessna, Hawker Beechcraft and Bombardier are located, are furious that Obama continues to target the industry, which has laid off about 20,000 workers since 2008.

So when one private jet broker told the NYT of a 30% jump in business from summer camp-related travel, that is good news for Wichita.

Meanwhile, runways at the little airports nearby camp areas, are getting a little hectic.

A weekend with a turboprop aeroplane goes for about $3,800. Three tickets on commercial planes can add up to almost $2,000, so taking a private plane isn’t an entirely crazy idea for those that can afford it.

Apparently, some parents are even plane-pooling to get their kids to and from camp — quite to the annoyance of the uber-wealthy pioneers of summer camp jet-setting.

The NYT reports:

[S]ome parents have already tired of this private-plane status infiltrating the simpler world of summer camp. Nancy Chemtob, a divorce lawyer, made several summer trips to Maine in the past decade, where her children attended camp.

She once managed to get on a charter plane from the airport in East Hampton, N.Y., for $750 (her husband had hung a sign in the airport seeking a ride). After listening to enough banter among parents about “who is flying, who is flying private, who they can get a lift home with,” she decided she “was done with Maine and the planes and all of the people.”

Chemtob now sends her children to summer camps in Europe.

