Meet The 'Rich Kids Of Snapchat' -- Your New Internet Nightmare

The act of showing off your money and your possessions is nothing new, but people are finding creative ways to do it on the internet every day.

Whether it’s using Instagram to perfectly filter a photo or Facebook to inadvertently boast in a status, social media has given the sport of humblebragging new life.

But how about using Snapchat to overtly brag? Enter the internet’s newest cringeworthy phenomenon: The Rich Kids Of Snapchat.

Yes, a Snapchat account dedicated to shooting off ephemeral messages of fame, power, and riches. The Rich Kids Of Instagram, a 2012 phenomenon, is officially old news.

The Rich Kids Of Snapchat started with a Facebook page called PrivateSchoolSnaps. People Snapchat their brags to one specific account, and the manager of the account collects, saves, and posts the photos to Facebook.

The Facebook page has more than 240,000 likes.

Yes, this does kind of do away with the point of Snapchat (where the appeal is that messages disappear in a matter of seconds) but the point of The Rich Kids Of Snapchat is to show off, shamelessly, using the current social media outlet of choice among people in their teens and early 20s.

PrivateSchoolSnaps started in the UK, but it’s going worldwide. The Daily Trojan at the University of Southern California reports “Rich Kids of Snapchat sent out a message on Snapchat, claiming that they’re coming to USC in the fall.” USC is not happy about this, and is trying to distance itself from its reputation as the “University of Spoiled Children.”

Here are some of the photos the group has posted to it’s 250,000 followers and fans.

Money. Everywhere.

Private planes…

…and helicopter rides.

Apple products galore:

Which they don’t seem to care too much about:

Rich kids have feelings too, ok?

These people seem like the worst, if we’re being honest.

A Louis Vuitton rugby ball! Sure!

Indoor pools are pretty standard.

And plenty of poking fun at the “peasant people.”

In an email to Buzzfeed, the moderator of the Facebook page defended himself, his money and his photos:

Of course there is a huge amount of anger about my snapchat account. Understandably it upsets people that I am spending money on unnecessary things, and more importantly bragging about it. ] A lot of people tell me I could be giving to charity instead. I completely understand that it upsets people. However I donate over 80% of my income to charity. In fact my bank automatically sends 80% of any payment going into my account directly to my charity holding account, which then gets distributed to around 100 charities of my choose at the end of every month. On top of this, I donate generously to various charity events. I also want to make clear that the only reason I do this is because I want to. It gives me pleasure knowing that I am donating money to good causes. I most certainly do not do it so that I can tell people that I ‘give to charity’. Also, the only reason I am saying it in this email is to make clear that I do not take all my money and waste it on pointless luxuries.

There are tons of pictures all over the Facebook page, not just from the moderator, so who knows if the kids are actually rich or just really good at lying. One thing’s for sure, they’re definitely insecure! Come on, future of the world! You can do better.

