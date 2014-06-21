The First Photos Of Possible 'Rich Kids Of New York' Cast Members

The “#RichKids Of Beverly Hills” became the E! network’s break out reality show of the season and has already been picked up for a second season debuting this August.

In true E! fashion, the network has also placed an order for a spin-off show in Manhattan, aptly titled “#RichKids of New York.”

E! describes the show, which will feature “kids” with a more entrepreneurial spirit, as follows:

“#RichKids of New York” features a whole different kind of “rich kid.” These 20-somethings are just as wealthy, beautiful and fabulous — but with their own unique entrepreneurial drive. These #RichKids are using their bank roll to build their own empires in The Big Apple. They’re educated, elitist and connected; reigning over a city where it’s not just what you own, but who you know. Despite their east coast pedigrees and privilege, these rich kids are brash, unfiltered scenesters, who love to cocktail, party, and make fun of themselves and each other.

While offspring of millionaires and billionaires make up the west coast cast, the east coast cast is still a mystery — until now, sort of.

Last week, Business Insider caught a production crew taping a show labelled “Rich Kids Of New York” at Harding’s restaurant in New York’s Flat Iron district.

While we’re told the cast has not been solidified, it appears the girls below are at least up for the gig — or are friends with people who are.

Eyewitnesses tell us conversation centered around Instagram, a floral head crown business one of the girls started, and another’s head-to-toe Chanel outfit.

E! declined to comment, so Internet, we turn to you. Does anyone have any leads as to who may be part of the new cast?

Contact [email protected] with any info.

Below is the current cast of “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.”

