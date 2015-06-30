Here's how the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending their summer

The Tumblr blog Rich Kids of Instagram has been chronicling the lives of unapologetically wealthy teenagers for two years.
The blog has even spawned two E! network reality series: “#RichKids Of Beverly Hills” and “#RichKids of New York.”
We checked back in with the Rich Kids of Instagram blog to see how they have been spending their summers so far. Unsurprisingly, it seems they have been keeping busy with well-documented lavish pool parties, private helicopter rides, and more.
