Here's how the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending their summer

The Tumblr blog Rich Kids of Instagram has been chronicling the lives of unapologetically wealthy teenagers for two years.

The blog has even spawned two E! network reality series: “#RichKids Of Beverly Hills” and “#RichKids of New York.”

We checked back in with the Rich Kids of Instagram blog to see how they have been spending their summers so far. Unsurprisingly, it seems they have been keeping busy with well-documented lavish pool parties, private helicopter rides, and more.

This summer, the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' boarded their yachts ... Source. ... their planes ... Source. ... their chartered helicopters ... Source. ... and packed their cars up with only the most important luggage to go on vacation. Source. Of course, they also brought their pet monkeys. Source. They hung out poolside in the Hamptons ... Source. ... went shopping ... Source. ... and ate some gorgeous meals. Source. Just your average family vacation home. Source. Private jets are a must. Source. They drink lots of champagne ... Source. ... or at least took pictures with bottles of it. Source. When a regular leather jacket won't do, remember to pack your crocodile jacket. Source. They take pictures with their money. Source. And as if that's not enough, they weigh it, too. Source. And when they run out of cash, they just get their parents to wire them more. Source. They're not shy about flashing their AmEx Black Cards. Source. Or any of their other credit cards. Source. So ... Source. How's your summer break going? Source.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.