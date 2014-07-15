Here's How The Rich Kids Of Instagram Are Spending Their Summer

The Tumblr blog Rich Kids of Instagram has been chronicling the lives of unapologetically wealthy teenagers for two years.

On July 8, the anonymous creator behind Rich Kids of Instagram released a co-authored novel based on the antics of the uber-rich kids on its blog. “Rich Kids of Instagram: A Novel” explores the lives of characters based on the antics of the real young people on the Rich Kids of Instagram blog.

The blog has even spawned two E! network reality series: “#RichKids Of Beverly Hills” and “#RichKids of New York.”

A Rich Kids of Snapchat account posts Snapchat users’ photos of their cash, Ferraris, and bottles of champagne to the PrivateSchoolSnaps Facebook page, which has more than 260,000 fans.

We checked back in with the Rich Kids of Instagram blog to see how they have been spending their summers so far. Unsurprisingly, it seems they have been keeping busy with well-documented lavish pool parties, private helicopter rides, and more.

