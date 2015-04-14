How the Rich Kids of Instagram spent their spring breaks

Maya Kosoff
Rich kids of instagram

What did you do for spring break?

Probably nothing as fun as the “Rich Kids of Instagram,” wealthy young adults whose lavish lifestyles get documented on a two-year-old Tumblr and Instagram account. The account’s anonymous creator compiles pictures from the world’s richest young Instagram users.

We took a look at the Rich Kids of Instagram earlier this year, but we’re checking back in to see what they have been doing this spring. We weren’t shocked to find that they have been partying it up, drinking lots of champagne, and flying on their private jets to exotic locales.

This spring, the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' took to their private jets...

Their yachts...

And their Lamborghinis to travel.

Even their dogs fly first class.

They went to Australia...

They ate dinner in Paris...

Sunbathed in Miami...

Visited their mountain homes in Beaver Creek...

And rode yachts in the Bahamas.

Some of them roughed it by staying home.

They drink a lot of Champagne...

...Or at least take pictures with bottles of it.

But they weren't just partying...

They found time to go shopping, too.

Which is worth more: the 100-carat diamond or the Lichtenstein painting in the background?

'The Awkward moment when my Credit Card Doesn't bend but my iPhone might,' the caption on Evan Luthra's Instagram reads.

Apple Watches? Not for these kids.

So...

How was your spring break?

