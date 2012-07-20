Check Out The Best Of The 'Rich Kids Of Instagram'

Photo: richkidsofinstagram.tumblr.com

“Rich Kids Of Instagram” popped up on Tumblr just six days ago and it has already taken the internet by storm with its amazing, if slightly absurd collection of wealthy youth doing wealthy things.From cruising over to St. Tropez and the Hamptons in a helicopter to swigging from expensive bottles of booze at social gatherings, these Instagram photos give a look into the pretty amazing lives of kids lucky enough to have parents with means.



We’ve collected the most entertaining of these photos for your enjoyment, and if you have your own, feel free to tweet them to @richkidsofinsta.

