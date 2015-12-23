The 'Rich Kids of Instagram' make your holiday celebrations look... Rather poor

Did you have a nice holiday season?

Probably not as nice as the infamous “Rich Kids Of Instagram,” the offspring of the world’s 1% that have no problem bragging on social media about all of their expensive adventures.

An Instagram and Tumblr account curates all of the photos documented by the wealthy few who live life in the lap of luxury, and there was no shortage of snaps from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

From black cards to magnums of champagne, private jets to secluded islands, from Prada bags to Rolex watches, your holiday celebrations will pale in comparison to the fun had by these teenagers.

