Here's how the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending the holidays

Dennis Green
You may think your holiday plans are pretty snazzy. It’s likely the Rich Kids of Instagram have you beat.

The world’s richest young Instagram users don’t take a day off. Whether they’re posing by a tree with a shocking number of gifts underneath it, jet-setting to an exotic locale, or steering a paddleboard near a tropical island, the sons and daughters of the global elite are always documenting it on their Instagram accounts.

Notorious Tumblr blog Rich Kids of Instagram has combed through the network, cherry-picking some of the most egregious examples of holiday-related excess. We’ve selected a few of our favourites here.

Many of the rich kids of Instagram are relaxing at home for the holidays.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Timothy Drake (@thetimothydrake) on Dec 8, 2015 at 8:10pm PST

In the elaborately decorated homes of their parents, they're putting their feet up.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Mark Francis Vandelli (@markvandelli) on Nov 29, 2015 at 7:37am PST

For her Instagram contribution, Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, poses in front of a variety of gifts underneath an enormous Christmas tree.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 14, 2015 at 4:51pm PST

But they're not all staying home for the holidays. Many are off on adventures.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Corso Sestini Branca Official (@corsosestinibranca) on Dec 22, 2015 at 1:53am PST

They're heading to parties in New York.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Jacob (@jacob_g_44) on Oct 22, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

And going yachting in the tropics.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Clarisse Lafleur (@clarisselafleur) on Dec 20, 2015 at 6:37am PST

It's no surprise they travel in style, with plenty of booze for the trip.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Zac Rothman (@zacrothman) on Dec 4, 2015 at 11:47am PST

They're also attending parties in extravagant dress.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Genevieve Jones (@genevieve_jones) on Oct 24, 2015 at 10:02pm PDT

And enjoying mountains of caviar and pricey champagne.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Nicky Kaufman (@nichazoid) on Dec 1, 2015 at 2:33pm PST

They haven't forgotten about the holiday shopping, either! Two of everything.

(Instagram) A photo posted by @ericadowns on Oct 8, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

