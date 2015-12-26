Here's how the 'Rich Kids of Instagram' are spending the holidays

You may think your holiday plans are pretty snazzy. It’s likely the Rich Kids of Instagram have you beat.

The world’s richest young Instagram users don’t take a day off. Whether they’re posing by a tree with a shocking number of gifts underneath it, jet-setting to an exotic locale, or steering a paddleboard near a tropical island, the sons and daughters of the global elite are always documenting it on their Instagram accounts.

Notorious Tumblr blog Rich Kids of Instagram has combed through the network, cherry-picking some of the most egregious examples of holiday-related excess. We’ve selected a few of our favourites here.

