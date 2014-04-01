The Rich Kids Of Instagram Declare Facebook Dead

E!/’#RichKids Of Instagram’ ‘#RichKids of Beverly Hills’ stars Dorothy Wang and Morgan Stewart master the art of the Instagram selfie.

E!’s new reality show “#RichKids Of Beverly Hills” has provided plenty of entertaining insight in its first season, which is why the show just got picked up for a second season.

During last week’s season finale, the Rich Kids alerted viewers to abandon their Facebook accounts because the social media site is dead. Especially when it comes to status and relationship updates.

“Nowadays, posting a photo with someone you’re dating on Instagram is basically replacing the old Facebook status update of ‘In a relationship,'” show star Morgan Stewart declared.

Her pal Dorothy Wang questioned, “Who actually changes their status on Facebook?”

“There’s like dust on my Facebook,” added Morgan. “I haven’t changed my Facebook in that long.”

But there is one photo-sharing app the girls keep up to date — Instagram, obviously.

The reality stars, who both have over 300,000 Instagram followers, offered some helpful hints for maintaining a classy Instagram account:

DO: Make it funny. “When you hashtag something, it changes a regular word into a thing and it makes it funny,” explains Dorothy. “There should definitely be a funny element. Do two or three hashtages at most.” DO: Use repeat hashtags. “I use #Fabuluxe, #Funemployed, #HiMom, and #ThanksDad,” says Dorothy. DON’T: “Don’t use too many hashtags,” advises Morgan. “When you hashtag the date, you name, your middle name, your last name, your brother, whatever the f— is going on in the photo, you don’t need to hashtag #Tree or #Driving, we know what’s going on, we see it.” DON’T: “Hashtag your own name. If someone hashtags their own name, we unfollow them.”

Let’s see if the girls followed their own advice, shall we?

Insta-offenders!

That is way more than “two or three hashtags at most,” Dorothy.

No “funny caption” or hashtags? Not ok Morgan, especially when wearing sheer pants.

It’s ok girls, we’ll still watch next season.

If you still trust them, watch Dorothy and Morgan offer more Instagram tips below:

